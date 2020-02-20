Global Radiotherapy Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The global radiotherapy market is valued at approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.90 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Technological advancements in radiotherapy and increasing government investments to meet the demand for cancer treatment are some key trends triggering the growth of the radiotherapy market over the forecast period.

The key driving factor for the radiotherapy market is increasing the prevalence of cancer. Since, radiotherapy tests allow clinicians to identify and detect organisms accurately and helps to offer proper guidance to clinicians thereby, promoting the demand for radiotherapy tests over the forecast period. According to the Cancer index, it was estimated that around 2,814,000 of the Chinese would die from cancer in 2015 equivalent to around 7,500 cancer deaths every day on an average basis in the country. Similarly, as per the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research of India, 1 woman affected by cervical cancer dies due to its impact in every 8 minutes. For every 2 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, 1women die. Every year, over 7 lakh cancer cases are registered in India which in turn causes 5,56,400 deaths in the year that is fueling the adoption and utility of radiotherapy in India.

Also, as per the National Cancer Control Strategy (2017-2022), Cancer is estimated to be the 3rd leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and infectious diseases in the Middle East & Africa region. Thus, a high prevalence of cancer would increase the need for radiotherapy treatment as it is beneficial to treat cancer, promoting the growth of the radiotherapy market. Furthermore, growing awareness about the advantages of radiotherapy along with the use of particle therapy for cancer treatment offers lucrative growth prospects for the Radiotherapy market. However, the lack of trained personnel expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the radiotherapy market is segmented into type, application, and end-user. The type segment of the global radiotherapy market is classified into external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiation therapy of which the external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increased accuracy and precision of the tumor targeting. On the basis of application segment, the market is diversified into skin & lip cancer, breast cancer, head & neck cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer, lung cancer, and others. The end-user segment is classified into hospitals, cancer research institutes, and ambulatory & radiotherapy centers of which the hospital segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the increasing installation of advanced radiotherapy equipment along with government initiatives and funding to promote the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.

The regional analysis of the radiotherapy market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and ROW. North America holds the leading position in the radiotherapy market owing to the increasing number of cancer cases coupled with the technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment. Also, the dominance of the North American region is witnessed owing to the presence of market players such as GE Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Inc and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in terms of market share. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the high prevalence of cancer along with the rising geriatric population. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and services in rural areas is also expected to supplement the growth of the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

 GE Healthcare

 Siemens AG

 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

 Ion Beam Applications

 Nordion

 Isoray

 Mirada Medical

 Elekta AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

 External Beam Radiation Therapy

 Internal Radiation Therapy

 Systemic Radiation Therapy

By Application:

 Skin & Lip Cancer

 Breast Cancer

 Head & Neck Cancer

 Prostate Cancer

 Cervical Cancer

 Spine Cancer

 Lung Cancer

 Others

By End-user:

 Hospitals

 Cancer Research Institutes

 Ambulatory & Radiotherapy Centers

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

 LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

 ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Target Audience of the Global Radiotherapy Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors