Global Women Innerwear Market Size study, by Type (Bra, Others), by Application (For Sleeping, For Entertaining, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Women Innerwear Market valued approximately USD 102.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The women’s innerwear market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. An innerwear that covers the body from the waist no further than to the thighs; usually worn next to the skin. underclothes, underclothing, underwear. an undergarment is worn next to the skin and under the outer garments. bikini pants, small and tight-fitting underpants; worn by women. Increasing the female population, increasing demand from young women and increasing expenditure on personal appearance & changing fashion trends are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of western culture & lifestyle and growing online sales due to rising penetration of the internet are the factor that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. Further, wearing of innerwear offers several benefits such as it hide flaws, it give perfect shape to the body, it makes the aspect of life easier, it can contribute in good health and so on, due to these benefits demand of innerwear is boosting among women in all over the world. However, the high cost of raw materials and the availability of cheap quality and low-cost products are the factor that limiting the market growth of Women Innerwear during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the Global Women Innerwear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the increasing demand for premium innerwear brands among women in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as the second-largest region in the global Women Innerwear market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the rising female population and increasing disposable income of females across the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Bra

 Others

By Application:

 For Sleeping

 For Entertaining

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

