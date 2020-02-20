Top Trends mHealth Market | Top players LifeWatch, Medtronic, athenahealth, Cisco Systems, Masimo, AgaMatrix

Pune city, Feb 2020 – mHealth Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Services (Remote Monitoring Services, Diagnosis Services, Treatment Services, Health Support Services, Fitness & Wellness Services and Others), Devices (Insulin Pump, BP Monitor, Glucose Monitor, Personal Pulse Oximeters and Others), End User (Mobile Operators, Devices Vendors, Health Providers and Others) and Geography The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.

Top key players profiled in the mHealth market include LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Masimo, AgaMatrix, Inc. and among others.

What is Market Overviews of mHealth Industry?

In our study, we have segmented the mhealth market by services, devices and end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. In 2016, the remote monitoring services segment held the largest share of the market, by services. On the basis of the devices segment the market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. Based on end user, the market is categorized into mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.

What are services of market for mhealth?

The market is segmented into remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. The remote monitoring services expected to hold the largest share in the forecast period. The remote monitoring services act as a primary and secondary support function which is used to provide secure & real-time monitoring and also helps to deliver a superior end-user experience. Additionally, the services include the web based transactions such as customer logins, purchase and cart order fulfillment, filling of web forms, and other user interactions to the users.

Corporate mHealth Market Regions Segmentations?

To accelerate adoption of mobile health services and to ensure that they fulfil their promise, it is important to put in place supportive policies and regulations. Regulators in the U.S. and Europe are introductory to recognize and respond to these regulatory issues related to systems and interfaces. For instance, the NHS (National Health Service) in England, adopted the IEC 80001 standard for the management of risks in networks integrated with medical devices.

