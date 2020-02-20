Business
Top Trends mHealth Market | Top players LifeWatch, Medtronic, athenahealth, Cisco Systems, Masimo, AgaMatrix
The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025
Pune city, Feb 2020 – mHealth Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Services (Remote Monitoring Services, Diagnosis Services, Treatment Services, Health Support Services, Fitness & Wellness Services and Others), Devices (Insulin Pump, BP Monitor, Glucose Monitor, Personal Pulse Oximeters and Others), End User (Mobile Operators, Devices Vendors, Health Providers and Others) and Geography The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.
Interesting? Apply for a sample report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003686
Top key players profiled in the mHealth market include LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Masimo, AgaMatrix, Inc. and among others.
What is Market Overviews of mHealth Industry?
In our study, we have segmented the mhealth market by services, devices and end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. In 2016, the remote monitoring services segment held the largest share of the market, by services. On the basis of the devices segment the market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. Based on end user, the market is categorized into mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.
What are services of market for mhealth?
The market is segmented into remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. The remote monitoring services expected to hold the largest share in the forecast period. The remote monitoring services act as a primary and secondary support function which is used to provide secure & real-time monitoring and also helps to deliver a superior end-user experience. Additionally, the services include the web based transactions such as customer logins, purchase and cart order fulfillment, filling of web forms, and other user interactions to the users.
Corporate mHealth Market Regions Segmentations?
To accelerate adoption of mobile health services and to ensure that they fulfil their promise, it is important to put in place supportive policies and regulations. Regulators in the U.S. and Europe are introductory to recognize and respond to these regulatory issues related to systems and interfaces. For instance, the NHS (National Health Service) in England, adopted the IEC 80001 standard for the management of risks in networks integrated with medical devices.
Key Points from TOC
- GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET –KEY COMPANY PROFILES 113
16.1 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 113
16.1.1 Key Facts 113
16.1.2 Business Description 113
16.1.3 Financial Overview 114
16.1.4 Product Portfolio 114
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis 115
16.1.6 Key Developments 116
16.2 MEDTRONIC 118
16.2.1 Key Facts 118
16.2.2 Business Description 118
16.2.3 Financial Overview 119
16.2.4 Product portfolio 119
16.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS 120
16.2.6 KEY DEVELOPMENTS 121
16.3 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 122
16.3.1 Key Facts 122
16.3.2 Business Description 122
16.3.3 Financial Overview 123
16.3.4 Product Portfolio 123
16.3.5 SWOT Analysis 124
16.3.6 Key Developments 125
16.4 ATHENAHEALTH, INC. 126
16.4.1 Key Facts 126
16.4.2 Business Description 126
16.4.3 Financial Overview 126
16.4.4 Product portfolio 127
16.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS 127
16.4.6 KEY DEVELOPMENTS 128
Continue…
Direct Order This Report:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003686
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Top Trending Reports Below
Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to 2027
About Premium market insights:
Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Contact Us: Sameer Joshi
Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191
Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com