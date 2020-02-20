Healthcare
Global Mobile Health Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Mobile Health Market valued approximately USD 24.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
Supportive regulatory impositions specific to the feasibility and quality of mobile-based medical devices along with the rising awareness has had a positive impact on the market. Additionally, the growing focus on patient-centric healthcare services is considered as a key trend for the mobile health market globally. Key driving factors for the mobile health market are the growing use of smartphones and tablets along with the growing focus on personalized medicines. According to the Consumer Technology Association’s in June 2018, the association has conducted a study on consumer technology ownership.
The study reveals that smartphone penetration stood about 87% of homes in the United States. Similarly, as per the report published by the Wireless Smartphone Strategies (WSS) Services, the smartphone penetration rate of population rate reached 44% in 2017 from 39% in 2016 globally. As mobile devices offer various advantages for healthcare professionals to support improved patient outcomes and better clinical decision-making. Furthermore, increasing demand for point of care treatment and diagnosis is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the market. However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the mobile health market is segmented into devices, services, and applications. The device segment is classified into blood glucose meters, pulse oximetry, BP monitors, apnea and sleep monitors, neurological monitoring devices, wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters and others. The service segment is bifurcated into monitoring services, diagnosis services, prevention, treatment, wellness, and healthcare system strengthening solutions and monitoring services of which monitoring services is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR owing to the growing need for management of chronic diseases along with post-acute care management. The application segment is classified into cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, neurological diseases, and others.
The regional analysis of the Global Mobile Health Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in terms of market share headed by Japan, China, and others. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the high penetration of mobile healthcare platforms coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Device:
Blood glucose meters
Pulse oximetry
Apnea and sleep monitors
BP monitors
Neurological monitoring devices
Wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters
Others
By Services:
Monitoring services
Wellness and healthcare system strengthening solutions
Diagnosis services
Treatment
Prevention
By Application:
Cardiovascular diseases
Diabetes,
Neurological diseases
Respiratory diseases
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
o ROE
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o ROAPEC
LAMEA
o Brazil
o Mexico
ROW
o Middle East & Africa
