Healthcare
Global Healthcare Chatbots Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Healthcare Chatbots Market valued approximately USD 105 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The growing necessity of virtual health assistance is the major factor that is driving the growth in the Global Healthcare Chatbots Markets. It is attributed to technological enhancements and increasing dependency of people on technology. Besides this, the growing adoption of social media platforms is also aiding the growth of the market as some of the social media platforms offer chatbots, which in turn encourage people to use healthcare chatbots. Additionally, initiatives taken by numerous market players such as new marketing & advertising strategies, and promotion via online channels are likely to propel the growth in the global market. However, concerns associated with data privacy and the requirement of trained expertise to develop chatbot restrict market growth.
A chatbot is a software which is used to simulate human conversation using artificial intelligence. These types of software used to get queries solved which are related to health. Nowadays, chatbots are able to interact only with humans, but new applications are being designed so that two chatbots will be able to interact with each other. As the use of the internet is increasing, the market of a chatbot is also anticipated to grow. Moreover, the rising adoption of smart devices and the growing penetration of cloud-based models are further expected to boost the demand for healthcare chatbots in the near future.
The regional analysis of Healthcare Chatbots Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. In a region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, the rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Healthcare Chatbots Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Healthcare Chatbots market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Healthcare Chatbots Market. Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Healthcare Chatbots Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of the global Healthcare Chatbots Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Software
Services
By Application:
Symptom checking & Medication Assistance
Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance
By End User:
Patients
Healthcare Providers
Insurance Companies
Other End-users
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
The leading Market players mainly include-
• Your MD
• HealthTap, Inc
• Sensely, Inc
• Buoy Health, Inc
• Intermedica
• Babylon Healthcare Services Limited
• Baidu
• Ada Digital Health Ltd
• PACT Care BV
• Woebot Labs, Inc
• Gyant. Com, Inc
Target Audience of the Healthcare Chatbots Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
