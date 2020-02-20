Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is valued approximately USD 1.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Drug discovery informatics is a functional process performed by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that requires the generation of very large data and information. Through the application of modern engineering and computational approaches, the models are analyzed, visualized and simulated for pharmacological profiling. Further, rising R&D expenditure on pharmaceuticals along with the increasing government focus on drug discovery is some key forces, driving the growth of the drug discovery informatics market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

For instance: According to the U.K. government in 2016, drug development sector and continuous manufacturing would receive funds around USD 82.5 million from government and private sources as part of its new USD 188 million effort and ‘Industry Strategy’ to establish six key research hubs in the UK to boost research and development activities related to drug discovery. As a result, the adoption of the drug discovery informatics would increase thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market. However, high pricing and set up costs of informatics software impede the growth of the global drug discovery informatics market.

The regional analysis of the global drug discovery informatics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure along with the presence of various biotechnology and drug companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to the availability of low cost of human resources and manufacturing and availability of many qualified researchers. Also, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed owing to the ongoing drug development activities undertaken by the government.

Major market player included in this report are:



Jubilant Life Sciences

IBM

Infosys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Schrödinger

Dassault Systèmes

Charles River Laboratories

GVK Biosciences

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Sequencing & Target Data Analysis

Docking

Molecular Modelling

Libraries & Database Preparation

Other Functions

By Solution:

Software

Services

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Others End Users

By Regions:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5760-global-drug-discovery-informatics-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com