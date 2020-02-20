Cyber Security Insurance Market Soar at 14.4% CAGR to 2025 | XL, Lockton, Zurich Insurance, AIG, Bin Insurer, Berkshire Hathaway

Global Cyber Security Insurance Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Cyber Security Insurance market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7366.5 million by 2025, from USD 4295.8 million in 2019.

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities.

Rise in cyber data breaches and increasing adoption of cloud-based services are a few factors driving the growth of cyber security insurance market, whereas, high costs is inhibiting its growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: XL, Lockton, Zurich Insurance, AIG, Bin Insurer, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, AON, Chubb, Security Scorecard, Munich Re

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

