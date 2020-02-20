Global Celecoxib Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Celecoxib Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Celecoxib Market is continuously growing in global scenarios over the coming years. The major driving factor of the global Celecoxib market is the increasing prevalence of acute pains and musculoskeletal pain in adults. Acute pain and musculoskeletal pain are necessary to treat as they affect the body of humans which results in a positive impact on the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand from end user industries is also a factor that drives the market of celecoxib.

One of the major restraining factors of the global celecoxib market is the restrictive use of its relative complications. Celecoxib is a COX-2 selective nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug. It is used to treat the pain and inflammation of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, acute pain in adult, painful menstruation and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis in people two years or older. Celecoxib is available by prescription in capsule form. Celecoxib offers various advantages such as it provides relief in pains, reduces swelling, reduces stiffness & discomfort associated with diseases and safe to use at higher risk for stomach related side effects. The regional analysis of Global Celecoxib Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

+K19

The major market player included in this report are:

• Pfizer.

• Shire

• Teva

• Mylan

• Chengdu Suncadia Pharmaceutical

• Jiangsu Chiatai Qingjiang Pharmaceutical

• Anhui Heyi Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 50mg Celecoxib

 100mg Celecoxib

 200mg Celecoxib

 400mg Celecoxib

By End-User/Application:

 Rheumatoid Arthritis

 Osteoarthritis

 Acute Pain

 Musculoskeletal Pain

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Celecoxib Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5784-global-celecoxib-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com