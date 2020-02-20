Global Fitness App Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Fitness App Market is valued at approximately USD 2.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Fitness apps have become the most popular technological tool which people use to achieve a fit lifestyle. The benefit of fitness apps is that they show users progress through visualizing tools. Visualizing progress in a graph presents clear data in terms of how long it takes to reach goals, which week’s user did well, and so on. Nowadays mobile devices are equipped with various sensors to track user activity, this application acquires data from mobile sensors and helps the user to keep track of their heart rate, amount of calories lost provides insight to lose weight, gain proper nutrition. Fitness apps have been beneficial to keep people motivated by offering personalized routines, creating competition among family and friends, and offering things like rewards.

Increasing health consciousness is one of the major factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market. The market is developing and expanding due to decreased cost of application, a growing rate of obesity and diseases associated with it, various products launch by the companies like in 2016, Apple launched the Nike+ smart watch in collaboration with Nike. This watch has an inbuilt GPS that tracks your pace, distance covered and routes even without the phone. This market has the opportunity to grow more as the disposable income of households is increasing and they are becoming more health conscious, for that they are ready to pay higher prices. However, in the market, there are some easily available low-quality applications that give misleading information to the customers which can be hazardous to their health.

The regional analysis of the global fitness app market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for fitness apps among its end-users in the region due to rising per capita consumption of fast foods and obesity in the region. Europe contributes a reasonable growth in the global fitness app market during the forecast period Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increased awareness regarding weight loss, fitness, benefits of eating healthy food.

Market player included in this report are:

Motorola Mobility LLC

Grandapps

Fitbit

Myfitness Pal, Inc.

Azumio

Under Armour

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Workout and Exercise Applications

Nutrition Applications

Activity Tracking Applications

By Platforms:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

By Regions:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Fitness App Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

