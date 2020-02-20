Healthcare
Global Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market is valued at approximately USD 5.87 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.74% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
A growing focus for the development of personalized medicine, the growing utility of biomarkers in tumor profiling and increasing R&D investments in cancer are some major trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Cancer or Tumor Profiling globally. The market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer globally. The World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI) estimates that nearly 2 million new cases of breast cancer are being detected every year and breast cancer is considered as the most common form of cancer in women globally. American Cancer Research Society (ACRS) anticipates by 2030, the incident rate of breast cancer is expected to reach over 9.9million cases with over 5.5million annual deaths, primarily due to the aging population. Incident rates of breast cancer are highest (46% in 2016) amongst women aged between 45-65 years across the globe.
ACRS studies reveal that with the aging population prevalence rate of breast cancer amongst elderly women aged 55 years and above is bound to increase. Breast cancer represents 12% of all new cases of cancer amongst women in 2016, according to WCRFI. Europe leads the world with the highest number (25% in 2016) of new breast cancer cases in the world followed by North America and the Asia Pacific according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), USA. Belgium, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Bahamas, and the USA are countries with the highest rates of breast cancer in the world according to the WCRFI survey in 2016. Global economic burden due to breast cancer stood at $5.7 billion in 2016 according to ACRS. However, ACRS estimates, the economic burden on breast cancer is anticipated to reach over $8 billion by 2025. An increasing number of breast cancer cases would supplement the global Cancer or Tumor profiling market for the forecasted period. However, the lack of skilled professionals is a major factor that impedes the growth of the Cancer or Tumor Profiling market over the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the Cancer or Tumor Profiling market is segmented into technology, cancer type, and application. The technology segment of global Cancer or Tumor Profiling market is classified into immunoassays, hybridization, next-generation sequencing, mass spectrometry and other technologies of which immunoassays accounted for the largest market share owing to its cost-effectiveness, high sensitivity as well as technological advancements in this technology would propel the growth of the immunoassays. Based on the cancer type segment, the Cancer or Tumor profiling is bifurcated into breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma cancer and other cancer of which breast cancer segment holds the leading position owing to the increased awareness about breast cancer diagnosis, rising prevalence of breast cancer. The application segment includes clinical application and research application.
The regional analysis of Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and ROW. North America has occupied a major share in the global Cancer or Tumor Profiling market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are the rising prevalence of cancer along with the high rate of adoption in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to the rising number of contract research organizations (CROs), growing demand for better healthcare services and increasing incidences of cancer.
The leading market players mainly include-
Illumina, Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
Genomic Health Inc.
Caris Life Sciences
Helomics Corporation
Nanostring Technologies, Inc.
Oxford Gene Technology
Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Immunoassays
Hybridization
Next-Generation Sequencing
Mass Spectrometry
Other Technologies
By Cancer Type:
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma Cancer
Others Cancer
By Application:
Clinical Application
Research Application
By Regions:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ROAPEC
LAMEA
Brazil
Mexico
ROW
Middle East & Africa
