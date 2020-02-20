Global Hot melt adhesives Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

Hot melt adhesives are highly admired in different industries for their unique qualities because they are chemically and thermally melted to cool for the creation of cohesion between different materials. Adhesives constitute of polymer, resin, and oils which are utilized among a range of consumer goods producers. Adhesives also include antioxidants, UV stabilizers, and pigments as per the utilization in various consumer goods producers that are in high demand. Polymers are vital components in the hot melt adhesives contributing to the high stability when used among various materials. Hot metal adhesives are strong that are chemical resistance, when utilized among various applications thus has high market demand.

These adhesives are also bio-based having a high market growth rate due to their suitability in environmentally friendly regulatory policies. Hot melt adhesives are utilized in the manufacturing of paper binding, pallet stabilization, sealing, packaging, board, and carton packaging boxes which are having a consistent application. Usage of hot melt adhesives ranges from laminating printed materials, corrugated box construction, in packaging materials for different consumer goods and in the production of huge industrial tubes and cores.

Hot melt adhesives market is estimated at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach a market value of USD 8642.2 Mn by 2027.



The packaging segment is leading the market share of Hot melt adhesives market:

Packaging materials are majorly being laminated together for the catering needs of advanced market trends. The PUR hot melt adhesives have strong bondage and have a better cure in comparison with traditional hot melts of adhesive industry. Hot melt adhesives are prudent options in the packaging industry worldwide due to their unique qualities that contribute to their market growth. Vital driving forces stimulating hot-melt adhesives are packaging materials that require automation for increasing their efficiency. These forces had propelled packaging producers to utilize substitutes to these Hot melt adhesives in order to increase the cost-effectiveness of production and packaging materials.

Introduction of hi-tech machinery & equipment enables manufacturing organizations to offer good hot melt adhesives for high quality and eco-friendly thermoplastics made up of hot melt adhesives in various forms due to technological advancements that have fewer amounts of solvent usage. Moreover, they have high reliability and are in compliance with Eco-friendly policies. The reason for the advent in the demand of hot-melt adhesive is because of a need in adhesive solutions that could withstand the extremities and protect the products. Hot melt adhesives have peculiar qualities including strong bonding, aesthetics, and low VOC emissions are substantiating the demand for adhesives by various manufacturing organizations.

Asia Pacific segment is the fastest-growing market:

The need for hot melt adhesives is projected to achieve greater market growth. Asia Pacific region accounted for a market share of approximately 40% due to a rise in consumer products manufacturing organizations. The packaging industry is considerably growing at a rapid rate contributed by nations including India, Japan, Indonesia, China, and South Korea among others. The Asia Pacific is the second-largest manufacturer of packaging goods. Because of an increase in the growth of consumers globally hot melt adhesive industry has a significant contribution to the global market. An increase of hot melt adhesives usage is becoming enhanced among these nations due to a rise in demand for customized packaging in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competition among the hot melt adhesives is moderate because this market constitutes of players that are moderate in numbers offering on a global scale. There is substantial demand for hot melt adhesives that are encouraging the companies in the global landscape to enter this market in order to take advantage.

Prominent players that are competing in the hot melt adhesives market are listed as follows: Toyobo Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Sika AG, Ashland Inc., Jowat AG, Bostik S.A., Henkel AG & Company, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller Company, Jowat SE., Mactac, Mapei SpA., Paramelt BV., Pidilite Industries Ltd.

