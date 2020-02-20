Global IoT Gateway Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2018-2025

IoT gateway eliminates the security issue by prompting its own level of security which is stimulating the growth of this market. Propelling this market is due to increased IoT supportive gadgets that personalize technology. Such a technology integration with the industrial usage of manufacturing is a contribution to the gathering of information is increasing the demand of IoT gateway. It stabilizes the business operations and decision-making efficacy due to its flexibility in operations. Iot gateway helps in the optimization of business resources and contribute to innovative business models along with its offerings.

In-order to grab this technological advantage the organizations need to integrate and operate in cross-domain expertise which is required to be adopted. Companies capable of capturing and implement IoT gateway technology has an exponential growth opportunity. The increasing demand for better edge devices connectivity and significant developments in low-power connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) are the key contributing factors leading to the largest market share of connectivity ICs in 2018.

Global IoT Gateway Market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 91 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.21 % during 2018-2025.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://bizizzmarketresearch.com/sample/global-iot-gateway-market

BFSI end-user segment to have the highest market share:

BFSI end-user adoption is projected to have a rise at a high CAGR in the IoT gateway market for 2018-2025. There is a considerable implementation of IoT gateway by financial institutions for up and cross-selling methods in order to personalize their offerings to prospective customers. The wearable devices are considered to be having a significant market share among others in the IoT gateway because of their technological advantages. These devices collect information about the health and other details about customers helping them to optimize and increase their productivity, as a result, there is a high demand for these gadgets.

North America to be the largest contributor for the IoT gateway:

North America has accounted to have the highest share of the market in the IoT gateway by 2025. Major factors supporting to growth of IoT gateway is in North America is because of the high amount of R&D investments taking place to minimize the prices, device advancements and compact size. There is a high contribution by research and development, and business in expanding the operational areas on the Internet of things for a specific industry, such as financial institutions, health-care, consumer electronics, automotive of the US market.

Competitive landscape:

The key players in the market are Intel Corporation, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., TE Connectivity Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Advantech Co., Ltd., Dell Inc., Eurotech S.P.A, AAEON Technology Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., and Microchip Technology Inc., Notion, Helium System Inc., Samsara Networks Inc., Estimote Inc., and Beep Inc.

About Bizizz Market Research: Bizizz Market Research has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions. Contact Us :

Bizizz Market Research

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@bizizzmarketresearch.com



Website:- www.bizizzmarketresearch.com