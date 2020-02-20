Global Dental 3D printing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Dental 3D printing Market valued approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Key factors that give growth to the Dental 3D printing market are increasing adoption of the dental 3D printers in dental hospitals and clinics, the significant increase in the geriatric population, and increasing disposable income is leading to increased dental expenditure resulting in the utilization of digital dentistry. However, reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory process for the approval of 3d printing equipment may hinder the growth of this market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Material

o Plastic

o Metal

 Equipment

o 3D printer

o 3D scanner

 Service

By Technology:

 Stereolithography

 FDM

 SLS

 Polyjet

By Application:

 Prosthodontics

 Implantology

 Orthodontic

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Stratasys, 3D System, Envisiontec, DWS, Renishaw, Formlabs, Prodways Group, SLM Solutions Group, Carbon, Concept Laser, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Rapid Shape. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Dental 3D printing Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors