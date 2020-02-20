Global Paints & coatings industry Market, trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2020-2027

Paints & Coating market is growing simultaneously with a plunge in end-user utilization of these offerings, such as manufacturing companies, architecture, and infrastructure facilities among others. This industry has a major contribution by developed nations encouraging these companies to flourish and expand their range of offerings. There is a plunge in the demand among developing nations in recent years stimulating the growth of the Paints & Coatings industry. These offerings having huge applicability among different industries in order to safeguard their products from corrosion and improve the quality. Due to the rise in infrastructure developments, there is a growth of Paints & Coatings products.

Governments across this region are focused on improving the infrastructure facilities that require substantial usage of Paints & Coatings. Companies are partnering with other companies in order to deliver the advanced type of paints & coatings solutions to the end-users. These offerings are being utilized for various products which could be highly beneficial to companies in maintaining their product authenticity and reduction of damage. Paints & Coatings are capable of safeguarding the product identity and increasing the shelf life period contributing to the elimination of losses of the company due to damage.

The paints and coatings market size are projected to grow from USD 153.9 billion in 2019 to USD 199.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4%.



To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

Electron Beam And Ultraviolet Paintings And Coatings Have Good Market Share:

Electron beam and ultraviolet paintings have a good reactivity and longevity along with fast curing time that share contribute to the satisfaction of end-users. The UV coating has huge applicability across various industries hence increased the demand for EB and UV paintings and coating. This segment has high usage by the automotive industries for various usages such as the coating of wires and automotive frames and other materials. Due to the enforcement of environmental regulations by various governments, there is a slight decline in the usage of EB & UV painting and coating solutions.

Asia – Pacific Region Projected To Dominate The Market Share:

The political transformations in these regions are contributing to the rise in the paints & coating manufacturers. These companies are growing their market share in this region by offering a wide range of offerings for a range of end-users. This region has most of the developing nations stimulating the market demand for Paints & coatings solutions. Organizations are also collaborating with other industries to deliver end-user specific requirements and specialize in their offerings. Thus organizations are playing a comparative role in these regions catering to the global market. The region in recent years had encountered cultural shift enabling the Paints & coating manufacturers to offer a wide range of offerings.

Competitive Landscape:

Nippon Paint Holding Co. It is one of the competitive players in the paints & coatings market. It has a revenue generated of USD 535.7 Billion with a net income of USD 30 billion in the year 2015.

Prominent players in Paints & coating solutions are listed as follows: AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Axalta Coatings System LLC, Tikkurila Oyj, Jotun A/S, and RPM International Inc. Competing in the global market.

