Global Smart Cities Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2018-2025

The Smart Cities market is experiencing good demand in order to manage utility resources such as electricity, infrastructure, water, waste management, farming, traffic, and gas are considered majorly to these projects. The intensity of the global smart cities market is stimulated by proactive government smart cities initiatives, demand for quality life and urbanization. Governments are playing a vital role in the smart cities market enforcing policies which are entitled to the smart cities projects.

The global smart cities market was valued at USD 571,112 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,402,123 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.25% from 2018 to 2025.



To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://reports.bizizzmarketresearch.com/media/2020/2/af6cc6d2-841c-4584-88ad-b2fc86162004.jpg

The emergence of Smart Cities service segment is evident globally:

Among Smart Cities projects, the need for services segment to cater to Smart Cities infrastructure is being at its introductory phase and has a significant role in managing these projects long term basis worldwide. Thus the service segment in the Smart Cities is considered as one of the most demanded offerings over others and has a lucrative market opportunity. Developed nations are focusing on the disruptive technologies that are driving these market segments. Such initiatives are being majorly contributed by the investments in R&D in-order to evolve technological advantages to prospective end-users.

APAC region to observe the highest growth in Smart Cities segment:

The major segments focused on these markets smart infrastructure and utilities which are about to dominate the smart cities market in the APAC region. Developed nations are focusing on the disruptive technologies that are driving these market segments. China had already introduced its Smart Cities projects for about 290 cities which are being facilitated at a fast pace.

Competitive landscape

The Major player among the Smart Cities companies is International Business Machines Corporation. It is estimated to have generated a revenue of USD 79.60 billion and had a net income of USD 8.71 billion in the year 2018. The companies operate in the diversified industry vertical that enables it to give a significant contribution to the Smart Cities concept market share.

The prominent players in the Smart Cities market have competed at a large scale globally, they are as followed; Schneider Electric, Vodafone, Verizon, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Ericsson, SAP SE., KAPSCH Group, and AGT International, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Itron Inc.

