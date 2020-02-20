Global RTLS for Healthcare Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global RTLS for Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 755.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The RTLS for Healthcare Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The RTLS For Healthcare market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The RTLS (Real-Time Location System) is referred to as location-based services that can track and identify the location of the individuals, objects, assets, and equipment on a real-time basis. Enhanced market competitiveness coupled with the rise of startups providing innovative & customized RTLS solutions based on newer technologies, high return of investment and safety & security concerns in the healthcare sector is the substantial driving factor of the market across the world.

Furthermore, Development of hybrid RTLS solution is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. In addition, RTLS for the healthcare sector is utilized to track patients, staff on a sequence of images and valuable assets. The system has the ability to collect ample amounts of locating data by following the individuals or objects while recording their locations on real-time basis. These factors also propelling the demand for RTLS for healthcare across the globe. However, concerns related to data security & privacy, negative feedback from RTLS and high cost of acquisition & maintenance are the restraining factors of the market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global RTLS for Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in the global RTA Furniture market due to the presence of a large number of healthcare infrastructure in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the global RTA Furniture market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. However, Asia-Pacific is also witnessed to grow at a faster rate over the forecasted period 2018-2025 owing to advancements in healthcare facilities in the developing regions such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Stanley Healthcare

• Zebra Technologies

• Aruba Networks

• Teletracking Technologies

• Centrak

• Impinj

• Airista

• Sonitor Technologies

• Versus Technology

• Identec Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Offering:

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

By Technology:

 RFID

 Wi-Fi

 UWB

 BLE

 Infrared

 Ultrasound

 Others

By Application:

 Inventory Management

 Personnel Management

 Access Control

 Environment Monitoring

 Supply Chain Management

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global RTLS for Healthcare Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

