Global India Data from Global Drawer Slides Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2014-2026

“The Drawer Slides industry was 4736.65 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6209.59 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2017 and 2022.”

The Indian Drawer Slides industry was 228.45 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 315.90 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 6.70% between 2017 and 2022.

Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of a drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.

The classification of Drawer Slides includes Light Duty Slides, Medium Duty Slides, Heavy Duty Slides, Very Heavy Duty Slides, and Extra Heavy Duty Slides, and the revenue proportion of Light Duty Slides in 2016 was about 41.5%.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as furniture, appliances, toolboxes, laboratory furniture, architectural, medical cabinets, IT enclosures, stillage, warehousing, and financial field.

The global market for Drawer Slides is highly fragmented with players such as Blum Inc, Hettich, Accuride, GRASS, H?fele, Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV), King Slide Works Co. Ltd, Taiming, SACA Precision, Guangdong Dongtai Hardware, Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company, ITW Proline (Prestige), Salice, Generdevice, Jonathan.

Price in the US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India are more likely to attract more investment opportunities for their potential demand. A critical factor for growth in the Asia region is the availability of raw materials at lower prices coupled with the presence of a large number of suppliers and producers. China is anticipated to lead growth of the Asia Pacific market over the next six years. All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of the product. These two years, some of the Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of India Data from Global Drawer Slides for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering:

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global India Data from Global Drawer Slides market competition by top manufacturers/players, with India Data from Global Drawer, Slides sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Blum Inc

Hettich

Accuride

GRASS

Hafele

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV)

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Taiming

SACA Precision

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Salice

Generdevice

Jonathan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

LightDutySlides

MediumDutySlides

HeavyDutySlides

VeryHeavyDutySlides

ExtraHeavyDutySlides

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of India Data from Global Drawer Slides for each application, including:

Industrial

Furniture

Financial

Home Appliances

IT

TransportandAutomotive

Other