Global Property Management Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2014-2026

“The Property Management Software industry was 2377.70 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3333.47 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2017 and 2022.”

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers with a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

On the basis of type, the Property Management Software market is segmented into On-Premise PMS and Cloud-Based PMS. The Cloud-Based PMS segment was accounted for the larger share of the global market in 2016.

End-users, included in this market are Household, Hospitality and Vacation Rental, Commercial, and Industrial usage. The Household application was accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

North America was the largest sales place, with revenue market share nearly 44.4% in 2016. Following North America, Asia-Pacific was the second-largest sales place with a revenue market share of about 25.9%. Europe was also important sales region for Property Management Software.

The market for Property Management Software is fragmented with players such as Yardi Systems, RealPage, Entrata, MRI Software, Iqware, AppFolio, Accruent, Syswin Soft, Qube Global Software, Buildium, Rockend, Console Group, InnQuest Software, and so on. Among them, Yardi Systems and RealPage are the globally leading suppliers.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Property Management Software for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast),

covering:

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Property Management Software market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Property Management Software sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Yardi Systems

RealPage

Entrata

MRI Software

Iqware

AppFolio

Accruent

Syswin Soft

Qube Global Software

Buildium

Rockend

Console Group

InnQuest Software

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)

Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Property Management Software for each application, including:

Household Application

Hospitality and Vacation Rental Application

Commercial Application

Industry Application

