Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market valued approximately USD 20.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Joints are affected by various conditions such as osteoporosis, bone degenerative diseases, arthritis, and gout. A large number of people are susceptible to these conditions due to a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet. Joint reconstruction is a surgery performed for reconstructing the architecture of a joint for restoring its functions. Some of the joint reconstruction procedures are total hip replacement, total knee replacement, and the anterior cruciate ligament. Hip replacement involves the reconstruction of damaged or diseased parts of the hip joint. Knee replacement is a reconstruction of the damaged knee joint. 90% of patients achieve complete relief from pain after knee and hip replacement surgeries. Elderly people are more susceptible to joint disorders such as arthritis. According to the Arthritis Foundation, about 50 million adults in the U.S. had arthritis in 2016 and the number is projected to reach 67 million by 2030. Moreover, 300,000 children have arthritis in the country.

The regional analysis of the Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the global joint reconstruction devices market because of the high prevalence of joint-related conditions, the presence of a large number of industry players, favorable health care policies, and the high disposable income of patients. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most attractive joint reconstruction device market during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing prevalence of various joint disorders and a large patient base.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique:

 Joint Replacement

 Osteotomy

 Arthroscopy

 Resurfacing

 Arthrodesis

By Joint Type:

 Knee

 Hip

 Shoulder

 Ankle

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the Worl

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Covidien Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Depoy Synthes, Smith and Nephew, Conmed Corporation, Donjoy Inc, Nuvasive Inc, Wright Medical Technology Inc, Aesulap Implant Systems LLC and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5165-global-joint-reconstruction-devices-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com