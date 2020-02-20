Global M-Health Application Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global M-Health Application Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The M-Health Application Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. mHealth refers to mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and PDAs, and wearable devices such as smartwatches, for health services, information, and data collection. mHealth applications include the use of mobile devices in collecting community and clinical health data, delivery of healthcare information to practitioners, researchers, and patients, real-time monitoring of patient vital signs, and direct provision of care (via mobile telemedicine). Technological enhancements in the field of healthcare and rising incidences of lifestyle diseases are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, significant opportunities from developing economies are the factors likely to create numerous opportunities in the near future. However, Several security and confidentiality threats along with resistance to change and market volatility are the factors that limit the market growth of M-Health Application during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the Global M-Health Application Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the increasing adoption of mHealth apps and rising government support to cut healthcare costs in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to second largest region in the global M-Health Application market over the upcoming years owing to increasing penetration of mobile devices and developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. This region is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of mobiles among people and an increasing number of chronic diseases in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Allscripts

• Agamatrix

• Apple

• Honeywell

• Medtronic Minimed

• Vivify Health

• IHealth Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Monitoring Applications

 Diagnosis & Treatment

 Education & Awareness

 Healthcare Management

 Wellness & Prevention

By Application:

 Hospitals

 Clinics

 Home Care

 Diagnosis Research & Development Institutes

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global M-Health Application Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors