Global Portable Lighting Market Growth Report 2020: By Key Players Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser

This research report of the global Portable Lighting market entails detailed statistics in relatives with topmost regional industries and current scenarios. Furthermore, the report also covers significant geographical regions including the United Kingdom, United States, South Korea, Germany, India, China, and Japan.

Top Manufacturers Covered in Portable Lighting Market Report are:

Maglite

Kang Mingsheng

Energizer

Ledlenser

KENNEDE

DP Lighting

Taigeer

Ocean’s King

SureFire

Dorcy

Nite Ize

Nitecore

Jiage

Petzl

Nextorch

Fenix

Pelican

Twoboys

Olight

Streamlight

Princeton

Wolf Eyes

Browning

Portable Lighting Market Based on Product Types:

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area lights/lanterns

Bicycle lights

Others

In 2019, Flashlights accounted for a major share of 47% in the global Portable Lighting market. And this product segment is poised to reach 89.72 (M Units) by 2024 from 73.16 (M Units) in 2019.

The Application can be Classified as:

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential

Others

In Portable Lighting market, Outdoor segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 84.05 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.79% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Portable Lighting will be promising in the Outdoor field in the next couple of years.

The worldwide Portable Lighting market report outlines differentiable characteristics and growth factor, brief segmentation, SWOT analysis, regional outlook, market share, and competitive landscape. The current market conditions and futuristic prospects of each segment have also been examined in this report. The study explains precise investigation of the Portable Lighting industry vendors in the international marketplace through some analytical tools.

Key Regions included in this report are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa