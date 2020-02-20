Global Floriculture Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2014-2026

“Market participants anticipate that the total production value of floriculture will reach to 49082.37 million USD in 2023, with the CAGR of 0.84% during the period of 2016-2023.”

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries, and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens, and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds, and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion-dollar industry.

The sales market share of global Floriculture in Personal use, Gift use, Conference & Activities use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 44.62%, 6.26%, 38.15%, and 10.97% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Floriculture in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Floriculture market has the most promising sales prospects in Personal use.

Data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Floriculture revenue market, accounting for 55.29% of the total global market with a revenue of 25653.56 million USD in 2016, followed by North America, 12.97% with a revenue of 6019.03 million USD.

By air is the traditional transportation of floriculture. However, although the transport of flowers by sea container is still under development, the rise of transporting floriculture products by sea appears to be unstoppable. Transport by sea is substantially less expensive than transport by air. There is also growing knowledge about how to condition flowers in containers and there are more and more possibilities for monitoring the conditions in a container. This and increasingly better port facilities and availability of container ships make transport by sea attractive. With the gradual improvement of life quality, the demand for floriculture keeps upward.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Floriculture for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering:

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Floriculture market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Floriculture sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Dümmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Floriculture for each application, including

Personal Use

Gift

Conference & Activities

Other

