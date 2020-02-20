Global Construction Project Management Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2014-2026

The Global Construction Project Management Software market was valued at 1029.54 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1652.58 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.93% during 2017-2022.

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Construction Project Management Software can be divided into three categories: Installed-PC type, Installed-Mobile type, and Cloud-Based type. Installed-PC type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 65.25% in 2017, followed by Cloud-Based type, account for 27.11% and Installed-Mobile type account for 7.64%.

The market size share of global Construction Project Management Software in General Contractors use, Building Owners use, Independent Construction Managers use, Sub Contractors use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 45.01%, 25.82%, 8.46%, 11.33%, and 9.39% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Construction Project Management Software in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Construction Project Management Software market has the most promising sales prospects in General Contractors use.

The USA is one of the largest consumption countries of construction project management software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 28% of the global market in 2016, while Europe was 27%, and China is followed by a share of about 19%. USA, Australia, Canada, UK, and China are now the key developers of construction project management software. There are some vendors with poor quality products, and the Chinese market is still led by the local vendors by the share of more than 50%. But high-quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Construction Project Management Software for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering:

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Construction Project Management Software market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Construction Project Management Software sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Construction Project Management Software for each application, including:

General contractors

Building owners

Independent construction managers

Sub-contractors