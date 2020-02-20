Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

In the present scenario, Electronic Medical Record software is becoming vastly popular in both the developed and developing countries as the healthcare sector is constantly moving towards digitization. Many central governments are taking initiatives that are precisely focusing on framing down the standards, infrastructure, and regulations considering the maintenance of medical records of patients. The EMR software market is mainly driven owing to the surging need for the integrated healthcare system, government initiatives for maintenance of patient health records, rising adoption of Big data in the Healthcare sector and Technological advancements in the field of data storage considering the global scenario. Moreover, concerns such as Interoperability issues and data privacy concerns are acting as restraining factors considering the development and growth of the EMR software market.

The regional analysis of Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

 GE Healthcare

 Nuemd

 Greenway Medical Technologies

 Genesis Chiropractic Software & Billing

 Practise Fusion

 HealthFusion

 Athenahealth

 eClinicalWorks

 Epic

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Cloud-Based EMR Software

 Web-Based EMR Software

By Application:

 Hospitals

 Physician Offices

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

