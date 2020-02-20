Healthcare
Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Healthcare Payer Solutions Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Healthcare payer solution is a strategic systematic plan that offers a broad range of innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to improve operational efficiency and to reach the ultimate goal of health care transformations across the globe. Surging demand for streamlined business workflow, rise in healthcare fraud owing to outsourcing and escalating utility of customer services due to the adoption of cost-effective solutions for healthcare payers are the substantial driving factors of the market across the world. Furthermore, development of health benefit plan designs for the individuals is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. However, administrative control breakdown, increasing incidence of cyber theft and loss of private data are the factors which limit the market growth and demand of healthcare payer solution across the world.
The regional analysis of Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing technological advancements and the rising number of people opting for healthcare insurance in the region. Europe is the second-largest region to grow at a significant rate in the global Healthcare Payer Solution market due to enhanced digitalization of the healthcare process in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to availability of services at a lower cost and increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Cognizant Technology Solutions
• Accenture PLC
• Xerox Corporation
• Concentrix Corporation
• HP Corporation
• Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
• First Source Solutions Limited
• Wipro Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service Type:
Business Process Outsourcing
Information Technology Outsourcing
Knowledge Process Outsourcing
By Application:
Claims Management Services
Integrated Front Office Service and Back Office Operations
Member Management Services
Provider Management Services
Billing & Accounts Management Services
Analytics and Fraud Management Services
HR Services
By End-User:
Private Payers
Public Payers
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
