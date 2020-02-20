Healthcare
Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Natural language processing (NLP) technologies allow humans to interact with computers through conventional languages such as English and German instead of artificial languages such as Java and C++. These technologies use a computer to process, analyze, and generate computational linguistics on the basis of human languages. Currently, NLP technology is being extensively used in the healthcare industry as several public and private health organizations are using it for clinical applications. Hospitals and clinics are adopting these technologies to improve patient engagement and bring in efficiency in decision-making capabilities. The rising utility of machine learning applications in clinical decision making and the increasing use of smart devices is the substantial drivers of the market across the globe.
In addition, patients involved in the treatment process have also risen the demand with the deployment of natural language processing within healthcare. Moreover, the escalating adoption of EHR electronic health record systems is creating a lucrative opportunity in the market over the coming years. Healthcare natural language processing offers various benefits such as computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement, clinical decision support and interoperability. These factors increase the demand for healthcare natural language processing. However, the lack of skilled professionals and the risk of medical errors are the major restraining factors across the world. The regional analysis of the Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Cerner Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• Nuance Corporation
• Apixio
• MModal IP
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Statistically Based NLP
Mixed NLP
By Application:
Life Science
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
