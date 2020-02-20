Sci-Tech
Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
“Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market valued approximately USD 4.29 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.01% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”
The Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is an autonomous vacuum cleaner that has intelligent programming and a limited vacuum cleaning system. Some designs use spinning brushes to reach tight corners. Others combine several cleaning features (mopping, UV sterilization, etc.) simultaneous to vacuuming, thus rendering the machine into more than just a robot “vacuum” cleaner. Escalating number of working women, surging awareness about indoor pollution and rising demand for innovative smart electrical appliances are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing inclination towards cleanliness and hygiene in the residential sector and rising disposable income of the individuals are another factor that impelling the demand of robotic vacuum cleaner across the globe. Moreover, rising urbanization in developing economies and increasing standard of living are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, lack of awareness and high cost associated with robotic vacuum cleaners are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the rising need for large-scale replacement of old products with advanced and high-performing robotic vacuum cleaners in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at a stable growth rate in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to the rising standard of living and increasing adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners among the end-users in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
iRobot
Ecovacs
Proscenic
Matsutek
Neato Robotics
LG
Samsung
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Below 150 USD
150 USD to 300 USD
300 USD to 500 USD
Above 500 USD
By Application:
Household
Commercial
Others
By Regions:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
