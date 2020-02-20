Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market is valued approximately USD 397.04 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

Product life cycle management (PLM) software includes all the software that is used for the development and automation of a product during various stages of production such as idea conception, designing, and manufacturing stages. PLM shortens the development cycle of products to improve the time-to-market for apparel. For instance: computer-aided design (CAD) reduces the analysis and designing time to manufacture cost-effective products. Various organizations install PLM software such as CAD because it increases operational efficiency and reduces product development costs. Rising adoption of cloud-based PLM is one of the major factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market. As product life cycle management is costly and for reducing the cost of adopting PLM, many companies are adopting cloud-based PLM software. Increasing focus towards digital manufacturing is the factor offers growth opportunities. Many companies offer cloud-based PLM services for several vendors. This deployment through infrastructure-as-a-service helps end-users to reduce upfront costs and the total cost of ownership. Also, the growing need for a quality product is contributing to the growth of global Product Lifecycle Management in the Apparel market. However, the high cost of the PLM and complex operation that is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Product Lifecycle Management in the Apparel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing investment in R&D for product innovation along with the presence of improved IT infrastructure in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dassault Systems

Gerber Technology

Lectra

VisualNext

AllCAD Technologies

Arachne

Audaces

Autodesk

BONTEX

CadCam Technologies

C-Design

Centric Software

EFI Optitex

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM)

Computer-Aided Design (CAD)

By Application:

Garment Factory

Trading Company

Others

By Regions:



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

