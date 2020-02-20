Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market valued approximately USD 260 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global Clinical Communication & Collaboration market is advancement in healthcare communications technology and the increasing adoption of smartphones. In addition, the availability of different content types as an option for the physicians, doctors, and nurses ultimately resulting in improved flexibility in communication. The major restraining factor of global Clinical Communication & Collaboration is high initial cost and workflow disruption. Clinical Communication & Collaboration is the exchange of information about a person’s care that occurs between treating clinicians, a member of the multidisciplinary team and between clinicians & patients, families and carers.

It is an integral part of care and effective communication is essential to ensuring safe, high-quality care. Today care team collaboration in most health systems is not optimized. The next phase of Clinical Communication & Collaboration solves this issue by replacing antiquated system with a comprehensive integrated mobile platform. The most immediate benefit of an integrated Clinical Communication & Collaboration solution is that patients can receive care faster avoiding prolonged physical discomfort or added anxiety about their condition or treatment. Providing care using mobile communications is likely to be safer due to adequate care team collaboration and clear lines of communication.

The regional analysis of the Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the highest adoption rate for advanced technologies from the healthcare organization. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global clinical consumption market. The Asia Pacific also anticipated exhibiting higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Vocera Communication

• Tiger Text

• Intelligent Business Communication-AGNITY

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Jive Software Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Everbridge Inc.

• PerfectServe Inc.

• Uniphy Health Holdings LLC

• Spok Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Ashfield Healthcare Communication

• Ascom Holding AG

• Patientsafe

• Voalte

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Content:

 Text

 Video

 Voice

By Component:

 Software

 Services

By Application:

 Clinical Labs

 Hospitals

 Physicians

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

