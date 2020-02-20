Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2026

“Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market valued approximately USD 982.97 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

The Smart Kitchen Appliances Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. The Smart Kitchen appliances are basically the subset of the smart appliances industry. The smart kitchen appliances are premium kitchen appliances that are designed for optimum efficiency & high performance. The Smart kitchen appliances are mainly equipped with many sensing devices along with remote connectivity which helps these devices to be operated from remote locations by utilizing smartphones. Rising disposable income, escalating adoption of sensor technology and surging preference by the individuals towards eco-friendly measures are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances is another factor that promoting the demand for smart kitchen appliances across the world. Moreover, changing lifestyles and preferences and growing innovation & technological advancements are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunities in the near future. Moreover, smart kitchen appliances also save money & conserve energy and improve the way that user cooks is the major benefit that boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of investment in appliances is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the increasing penetration of smart kitchen appliances, a rising standard of living of people and existing players launching new innovative products in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at a stable growth rate in the global Smart Kitchen Appliances market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to changing consumer buying behavior and increasing disposable income of the individuals in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:



Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Samsung Electronics

Haier Group

Panasonic

LG Electronics

BSH Appliances

Midea

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Cookers

Smart Hood

Others

By End-Users:

Commercial

Household

By Regions:



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

