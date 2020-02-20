Global Pulp and Paper Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Pulp and Paper Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Pulp and paper producers produce and sells cellulose-based products, derived from wood. Packaging paper, graphic paper and hygienic paper are the major product groups of this industry. Although China is the world’s leading country when it comes to paper and paperboard production, the international pulp and paper market is dominated by companies from North America, northern Europe, and Japan. Some 400 million metric tons of paper and cardboard are produced worldwide every year, with China being responsible for around one-quarter of the total production. The industry is dominated by International Paper and Kimberly-Clark from the United States, Stora Enso and UPM-Kymmene from Finland, and Oji Paper and Nippon Paper Group from Japan. It is estimated that the top 20 companies generate some 40 percent of the total global paper and paperboard production.

The pulp and paper industry has been criticized by environmental groups like the Natural Resources Defense Council for unsustainable deforestation and clearcutting of old-growth forest. The industry trend is to expand globally to countries like Russia, China, and Indonesia with low wages and low environmental oversight. According to Greenpeace, farmers in Central America illegally rip up vast tracts of native forest for cattle and soybean production without any consequences and companies who buy timber from private landowners contribute to massive deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest. On the other hand, the situation is quite different where forest growth has been on the increase for a number of years. It is estimated for instance that since 1990 forests have grown in Europe by a size equivalent to that of Switzerland (44,160 KM) which has been supported through the practice of sustainable forest management by the industry. In Sweden, for every tree that is felled, two are planted.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Pulp

 Paper

 Cardboard

By Application:

 Packaging

 Consumer Products

 Chemicals

 Building & Construction

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include sappi, Lee & Man Paper, Nippon Paper, Asia Pulp & Paper, Chenming Paper, Nine Dragons Paper, Temple-Inland, Domtar, Oji Paper. Cascades, U.P.M, New Page and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

