Global Emergency Eyewash Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Emergency Eyewash Market valued approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Increasing industrialization is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the safety and eyewash shower market over the forecast period. Due to the many norms set by governments against toxic materials, every workplace is now under the obligation of installing safety and eyewash showers. This will drive the growth of the safety and eyewash shower market in the recent future. These days, safety and eyewash showers are highly preferred over quaint safety measures and technologies, such as face shields, goggles, etc. Combination shower and eyewash units are generally preferred in industries where workers run the risk of coming in direct contact of chemicals or any other hazardous material to the body, facial area, and eye.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Wall Mount

 Pedestal

 Cabinet Mount

 Swing Down

 Drench Showers

 Lab Eye Wash Stations

 Portable

By Application:

 Factories

 Labs

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are .Bradley Corporation, Haws, North rock Safety, Bel art, HEMCO Corporation Acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

