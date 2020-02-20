Global Wheel Chair Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Wheel Chair Market valued approximately USD XXX million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Reasons such as outdoor accidents, industrial accidents, fire breakouts, natural calamities, and others have led to the rise in medical emergencies. Due to these medical emergencies, medical facilities are increasing their capability of attending healthcare causalities and emergency situations. Healthcare facilities have also increased their stock of mobility and drugs. To attend the growing number of medical emergencies, the medical facilities are focusing on recruiting a large workforce and increasing the operation theaters. Mobility products include manual wheelchairs and powdered wheelchairs which is supplied by both local and global players. The increase in supply will lead to an increase in revenue for the global wheelchair market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Electric

 Non-Electric

By End Use:

 Hospitals & Other Institutes

 Homecare

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBack Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Wheel Chair Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

