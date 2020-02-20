Business
Global Skateboard Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025
“Global Skateboard Market valued approximately USD 61.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
Increasing demand for eco-friendly products, increasing interest in different sports activities and escalating popularity of sports skateboarding are the major driving factors that contribute to the increasing demand for the skateboard. The growing awareness of the sport will also exert a positive influence on the growth of the market over the next coming years. The major restraining factor of the global skateboard market is the risk of injuries associated with skateboarding. A skateboard is a type of sports equipment used principally for the sport of skateboarding. It usually comprises of a specially designed Maplewood board combined with a polyurethane coating. This coating is used for stronger durability and making smoother slides. There are various benefits of skateboard such as it helps in burning calories and staying in great physical shape, it also provides flexibility to the individual’s body, it also helps in stress relieving and it is a major source of fun and quality time. The major opportunity in the global skateboard market is the availability of specialized products.
The regional analysis of the Global Skateboard Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest supplier of skateboard with a production market nearly 28% in 2016. China, in the Asia-Pacific region, is the second-largest supplier of skateboard nearly 26% in 2016. North America has also the largest share in the consumption of skateboard in 2016 which was nearly 32% and Europe was the second-largest share in the consumption of skateboard in 2016 which was nearly 28%. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Types:
Cruiser Boards
Park boards
Longboards
others
By End User:
Adults
Teenagers
Kids
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include SK8 Factory, Absolute board, Element skateboards, Artprint, Boiling Point, Krown Skateboard, Carver Skateboard, Alien workshop, Control skateboard, Skate One, Zero Skateboards, Razor, Plan B, Almost skateboards and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Skateboard Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
