Global Cycling Apparel Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Cycling Apparel Market valued approximately USD 3.27 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global cycling apparel market is the growing adoption of bicycles as a sustainable mode of transportation, rising health awareness among people and largely propelled the adoption of cycling apparel. With cycling gaining higher significance as a sustainable transport mode, the demand for cycling apparel is likely to witness a steady rise during the period of forecast, thus fueling the growth of the cycling apparel market. The major restraining factors of the global cycling apparel market are the high cost associated with the products and adoption of electric bicycles. Furthermore, an increasing number of cyclist deaths have induced a sense of reluctance among people which is likely to hamper the growth of the cycling apparel market. Coupled with automobile development is likely to create challenges for cycling activates, in turn hindering the adoption of cycling apparel. Cycling Apparel is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket, and cycling wind coats. The cycling apparel industry has also suffered a certain impact but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth over the past years. The major benefits of cycling apparel such as saddles were made to feel like a soft armchair there would be less chance of rubs, sores and general aches and pain in the nether regions, Cycle apparel such as bib shorts, jerseys, arm and leg warmers, buffs, shoe covers, and jackets are designed to keep the wind and cold off your body,

The regional analysis of the Global Cycling Apparel Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe has accounted for a dominating share of total generating revenue across the globe. North America is also witnessing growth but low as compared to Europe’s market attractiveness. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to spearhead in terms of demand and adoption of cycling apparel during the forecast period with China to remain at the forefront of growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Professional Cycling Apparel

 Amateur Cycling Apparel

By Application:

 Male Cyclist

 Female Cyclist

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

