Business
Global Cosmetics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025
“Global Cosmetics Market valued approximately USD 249.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 7.18% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Cosmetics Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Cosmetics Market is a mixture of chemicals generally used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. Suncare, skincare, haircare, deodorants, makeup and color cosmetics, and fragrances are some of the cosmetics products that are predominantly available and used by individuals. Retail stores including supermarkets, exclusive brand outlets, and specialty stores amongst others are the major distribution channels, with online channels gaining popularity among consumers. The Cosmetics market is mainly driven owing to constant innovation related to packaging and design, surging focus towards grooming & personal appearance, the rising geriatric population in both the developed and developing countries and escalating the E-commerce sector on the global scenario. Additionally, Volatility of Raw Materials is expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of the Global Cosmetics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing numbers of cosmetics manufacturers. North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 as the consumer is more beauty concision in north America.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Loreal Group
• Procter & Gamble
• Unilever
• Avon Products Inc
• Kao Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Hair Care Product
Skin Care Product
Oral Care Product
Colour Cosmetic Product
Fragrances
Sun Care Product
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Direct Selling
Supermarket
Specialty Store
Pharmacy
Salon
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Cosmetics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5910-global-cosmetics-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com