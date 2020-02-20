Global FMCG Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global FMCG Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The FMCG Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Fast Moving Consumer goods are products that are sold quickly and at relatively low cost by the manufacturer. Fast-moving consumer goods consist of a short shelf-life either owing to high consumer demand or due to the product pre-defined duration time. Fast-moving consumer goods mainly include Packaged Foods, Beverages, Toiletries, Over-the-counter-drugs, and other consumables. In the present scenario, there is a presence of a large online market known as brand communities which have created the demand for these types of products across the globe. Factors such as the rising disposable income of the majority of individuals and the easy availability of products are primarily driving the market. Urbanization with a faster pace in developing countries remains the key factor responsible for high CAGR during the forecast period. With high disposable income, individuals have grown brand conscious and awareness level among them has significantly risen that offers lucrative opportunities for the leading market players. However, brand awareness has led to the counterfeiting of products that emerges as a restraining factor for the market growth.

The regional analysis of the Global FMCG Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing brand awareness among individuals. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global FMCG market due to loyal customers towards brand-names. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing disposable income in developing countries such as India China and Japan.



The major market player included in this report are:

• Pepsi

• Kraft

• Coca-Cola

• Carlsberg Group

• Diageo

• Nestle SA

• SAB Miller

• Heineken NV

• AB InBev

• Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

• Kellogg

• Link Snacks

• Frito-Lay

• Cape Cod

• UTZ Quality Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Snacks

 Drinks

By Application:

 Commercial use

 Household use

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global FMCG Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors