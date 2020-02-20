Global Electric Car Rental Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Electric Car Rental Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Electric Car Rental Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Car rental services operate on the model of renting automobiles for short periods, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. There is a network of local branches that assist customers with easy pick-up and drop facilities. Car rental agencies serve people who require a temporary vehicle; for example, those who do not own a car or tourists. Factors like the increasing rate of international tourism from the past few years and technological advancements in battery technology are primarily driving the global electric car rental market during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns have led to the adoption of green products that offer an opportunistic area for marketers. However, developing and underdeveloped countries in the world are facing limited availability of power resources that may affect the market growth during the forecast years.

The regional analysis of Global Electric Car Rental Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapidly increasing rate of international tourism. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Electric Car Rental market due to the increasing adoption of greener technologies. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to technological shift towards electric vehicles in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan.



The major market player included in this report are:

• Avis Budget Group

• Enterprise Holdings

• Europcar group

• Hertz

• Sixt

• Bluelndy

• DriveElectric

• Drive Electric Orlando

• Drive Now

• Easirent

• Green Motion

• Wattacars

• Zoomcar

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Short Term Rental

 Medium & Long Term Rental

By Application:

 Luxury Cars

 Economy Cars

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Electric Car Rental Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors