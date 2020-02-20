Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Cigar and Cigarillos Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The dried and fermented tobacco leaves are tightly rolled and bound together to form cigars and cigarillos. These are of varied sizes, thicknesses, and lengths. The cigars are burnt at the end in order to intake tobacco smoke into the mouth. Growing demand of Cigar and Cigarillos among young adults followed by the lower tax rates of cigar and cigarillos products are escalating the market growth. Additionally, the presence of numerous flavors in cigars and cigarillos is attracting consumers to buy these products. The trend is particularly gathering steam among women which is expected to raise the demand for cigars and cigarillos in the forecast period. Additionally, rising government regulations regarding advertisement and smoking in public places is restricting market growth. Moreover, Increasing R&D activities to provide a better product with new flavors is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Cigar and Cigarillos market due to the increasing adoption of the western lifestyle. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing laxity in adopting anti-smoking regulations, Additionally, cigars and cigarillos are becoming popular in various countries in the Asia Pacific like China and India.

The major market player included in this report are:

• British American Tobacco

• Japan Tobacco

• Swisher International

• Swedish Match

• Altria

• Arnold Andre

• Agio Cigars

• J.Cortes Cigars

• Joh.Wilh.von Eicken

•

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Tobacco/No Flavor

 Fruit & Candy

 Mint & Menthol

 Chocolate & Vanilla

By Application:

 Supermarkets

 Specialty Stores

 Departmental Stores

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

