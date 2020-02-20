Business
Global Bike Sharing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025
“Global Bike Sharing Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Bike Sharing Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Bike sharing is an innovative approach to urban mobility, combining the convenience and flexibility of a bicycle with the accessibility of public transportation. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. Growing awareness of environmental pollution and government initiatives to encourage bike sharing is the substantial driving factors of the Bike Sharing market. In addition, increasing the problem of traffic due to the rising usage of vehicles and advances in navigation technologies in bike sharing are also factors that increase the demand for bike sharing across the world. Bike Sharing relies on a system of self-service bike stations, it can introduce new people into bicycle commuting by providing fun, safe, and secure bikes and it encourage new demographics. According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), bike share programs increase the visibility of cyclists and making riding safer for everyone. Furthermore, increasing demand for e-bikes is creating numerous opportunities in the market. However, Several issues such as vandalism and theft and increasing price of fuel consumption are the restraining factors of the bike sharing market in the upcoming years.
The regional analysis of the Global Bike Sharing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with 39% in 2017 owing to the growing increasing demand for Bike Sharing in the developing countries such as India, China, and Japan. Europe is also registered to grow in the global Bike Sharing market over the coming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to high focus on rising investment in bike sharing.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Uber
• Ofo
• Neutron Holdings Inc. dba Ltd.
• Lyft
• Bluegogo
• Mobike
• JCDecaux Group
• Mingbikes
• Hellobike
• YooBike
• CCbike
• Zagster
• LimeBike
• Citi Bike
• Hubway
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Bike Type:
Traditional Bike
E-Bike
By Sharing System:
Docked
Dock Less
By Sharing Duration:
Short Term
Long Term
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Bike Sharing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
