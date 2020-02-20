Global Bamboo Straw Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Bamboo Straw Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Bamboo Straw Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants on earth, which makes it a sustainable material. Bamboo contains a binding agent, named as ‘bamboo kun,’ it is found within its fibers. Bamboo straws are perfect to use as drinking straws for hot drinks and cold drinks, such as smoothies or hot coffees. Bamboo straws are an environmental-friendly alternative to plastic products. The restriction imposed by the government against the use of plastic straws and growing awareness among people to consume natural products are the substantial driving factors of the market. In addition, surging demand for drinking beverages which includes both juices and energy drinks and escalating demand for sustainable alternatives to plastic are also propelling the demand for bamboo straws across the globe. Bamboo straws are reusable as compared to plastic, they are better for health, they are durable & robust, and it is the environmental-friendly product. These are the factors that also increase the growth of the market among its end-users. However, high cost associated with bamboo straws and availability of alternatives of bamboo straws such as paper straws, stainless steel straws, and glass straws is the factors which limit the market growth of bamboo straws.

The regional analysis of Global Bamboo Straw Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapidly increasing demand for bamboo straws in the United States. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Bamboo Straw market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to restriction by the government against the consumption of plastic products in developing countries such as India.



The major market player included in this report are:

• Straw Free

• Buluh Straws

• Anji Wuyuan Bamboo Products Factory

• Bamboo Straws Worldwide

• Zone Bamboo Straws

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Up to 9 cm

 15 cm

 20 cm

By Application:

 Beverages

 Juices & Drinks

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Bamboo Straw Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

