Business
Global Baby High Chair Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025
“Global Baby High Chair Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Baby High Chair Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Baby high chairs are free-standing chairs that uplift the child for the purpose of feeding them. The models of baby high chairs available in the market differ in terms of shape, size, and type. Escalating urbanization in both the developed and developing countries, changing lifestyle and consumer behavior and improved safety & functionality of chairs for babies are the driving factors of the market. In addition, surging disposable income of the individuals and rapidly gaining popularity due to improved quality are also fueling the demand for baby high chairs in the market. Baby high chairs offer benefits such as its seat height adjustable feature, padded seats and safe & secure to use. These benefits are increasing demand of baby high chairs among its end-users. However, lack of awareness among parents and the decline in the birth rate of babies are the restraining factor of the market in the upcoming years.
The regional analysis of Global Baby High Chair Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing urbanization in the region. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Baby High Chair market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing birth rate of babies in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Chicco
• Evenflo
• Fisher-Price
• Graco
• Peg Perego
• Baby Trend
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Baby High Chairs
Baby Booster Seats
By Application:
Physical Stores
Online Stores
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Baby High Chair Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
