Global Ceramic Armor Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Ceramic Armor Market valued approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Military modernization programs across the globe and focus on soldier survivability are key factors driving industry growth. Defense sectors across the globe invest heavily in novel armor materials such as ceramics, which provide superior ballistic performance. In the defense and security sector, ceramics form an integral part of modern armor systems. Their high usage is attributed to improved performance and comparatively lower weight during ballistic scale impacts. The growing threat of hard – tipped shield – piercing rounds and higher energy projectiles are likely to influence market demand.

Based on the region, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and MEA. The U.S. is a major contributor to the North American regional market due to heavy investments in the military and defense sectors. North America is home to several ceramic armor companies, which enables them to gain a competitive edge over companies operating in other regions. Demand in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow remarkably over the forecast period owing to increasing cross – border disputes and terrorist activities. China, South Korea, Pakistan, and India are prominent countries in the APAC regional market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

 Alumina

 SiC

 Ceramic Metal Composite

 Boron Carbide

By Application:

 Body Armor

 Aircraft Armor

 Defense Armor

 Marine Armor

By Platform:

 Defense

 Homeland Security

 Civilian

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Armor Works, Ceradyne Inc., Ceram Tec, CoorsTek,Inc, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, KDH Defense Systems, Inc, M Cubed Technologies, Olbo & Mehler, Safariland LLc, Sarkar Defence Solution and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Ceramic Armor Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5706-global-ceramic-armor-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com