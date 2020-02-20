Global Feminine Hygiene Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Feminine Hygiene Market valued approximately USD 21.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.47% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Growth in the organized retail market and rapid urbanization are a reason for the rising demand for organic products These are some of the factors that are driving the global feminine hygiene products market. Despite these factors, the market is restrained by the environmental risks attached to the disposal of most feminine hygiene products like sanitary pads and tampons

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

 Sanitary Pads

 Tampons

 Internal Cleansers and Sprays

 Panty Liners and Shields

 Disposable Razors and Blades

 By Distribution Channel

 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

 Specialty Stores (drug stores, pharmacies and beauty stores)

 Convenience Stores

 Dollar Stores

 Online Stores



By Regions:

 North America

 The U.S.

 Canada

 Europe

 UK

 Germany

 Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Procter & Gamble Co, Edge well Personal Care Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd, Pay Chest Inc. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget. Kao Group, V, Hengan International Group Co. Limited. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Feminine Hygiene in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

