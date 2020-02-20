Business
Global Membrane Air Dryers Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025
“Global Membrane Air Dryers Market valued approximately USD 539.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.52% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
Increasing demand for clean and dry air food industries, medical industries, air compressors, and other manufacturing firms are the major factors that are driving the growth in the Global Membrane Air Dryers Market. A Membrane Air Dryer uses a dehumidification technology to remove various contaminants from the air like water vapors and others. It reduces the dew point and humidity at the same time. Membrane Air Dryers do not require electricity to operate thus have a lower operating cost. It can be used continuously throughout the day and for many years. Other advantages of Membrane Air Dryers are, it is light-weight, compact, no vibration and no heating effect.
The regional analysis of Global Membrane Air Dryers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Porous
Non-Porous
By Application:
Food & Beverage
Medical
Industrial
Electronics/Semiconductor
Telecommunication
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Atlas Copco Corp, Compressed Air Parts Company, Donaldson Company, Inc., Gardner Denver, Inc. Graco Inc. Hankison, Industrial Air Power, Ingersoll-Rand, Mikropor, Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Limited, Pentair and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Membrane Air Dryers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
