Global Oral Care Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025.

“Global Oral Care Market valued approximately USD 16 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

There is also an increase in awareness amongst people about cosmetic dental treatment, which helps improve esthetics, and maintaining fresh breath; these factors are also positively impacting the demand of oral care products. Cosmetic whitening products are being widely used by people in order to enhance their dental esthetics. Some of the cosmetic whitening products include Arm & Hammer Whitening Booster by Church & Dwight Co. Inc. and Complete Care Whitening Pen and Complete Care Curve + Whitening by Dr. Fresh, LLC. A high incidence of dental caries is also significantly driving the growth of the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 91% of the U.S. population over 20 years of age had dental caries at some point of time in their lives. Among them, 27% of people remained untreated. The abovementioned factors result in a growing need for medicated oral care products, and this is anticipated to propel the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Toothpaste

 Toothbrushes

o Manual Toothbrushes

o Electronic Toothbrushes

o Others

 Mouthwashes/Rinses

 Dental Accessories



By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Procter and Gamble Company, Glaxo Smith Kline, GC Corporation, Colgate Palmolive Acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

