Global Online Home Decor Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

“Global Online Home Decor Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Increasing demand for eco-friendly furnishings, the growing popularity of interior designing, and rising demand for multifunctional furniture are the major trends that are estimated to drive the demand for online home decor during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for premium furniture is the key driver estimated to expand the overall online home decor market in the near future. This is due to individuals opting for luxury furniture brands as the buying power is increasing with economic growth, thus increasing the importance of home décor. The number of homeowners has increased significantly in recent years, especially in emerging economies, thereby spurring a growing interest, among these owners. Additionally, home décor products have gained a high acceptance among homeowners who want to renovate the home interior and exteriors. The impact of this factor would increase during the forecast period, thereby consequentially fostering the demand of home décor products, during the forecast period. The real estate industry has witnessed significant market growth worldwide, owing to increasing disposable income.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:



 Home Furniture

 Home Furnishing

 Other Home Decoratives

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Amazon, The Mine, Ashley Furniture Industries, Carrefour, Herman Miller, Home24, OTTO, Tesco.com, Sears Brands. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Online Home Decor in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5569-online-home-decor-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com