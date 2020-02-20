Nutrition And Health Products Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The Nutrition And Health Products Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Nutrition And Health Products Market”

DSM, Nestl, DuPont, Kerry, BASF, Metagenics, Fazer, Shaklee Corporation, Swisse, BLACKMORES, Enervite, GNC, Doppelherz, Schiff, Centrum., And Others.

The Global Nutrition And Health Products market size was estimated at USD 115.06 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026

Rising health consciousness and growing consumer interest in active living are some of the major factors driving the market. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2019, Americans spend around USD 2.1 billion annually on weight-loss dietary supplements. Rise in geriatric population and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, including obesity and diabetes, further boost the demand for nutritional supplements among consumers who are inclined towards a healthy lifestyle. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), as of 2017, more than 12.5 million cases of diabetes were reported in Brazil.

Increasing disposable income, especially in Asian countries and growing consumer willingness to spend on nutritional supplements are positively impacting the growth. For instance, it is estimated that from 2001 to 2016, the real disposable personal income has grown at an average rate of 11.5% in China, 7.5% in India, 6.6% in Vietnam, and 5.7% in Malaysia. Moreover, the size of working class population in Asia Pacific has expanded owing to its strong economic growth. Growing consumer awareness for preventive healthcare and rise in self-directed consumers are significantly contributing to the growing demand for these supplements.

The Nutrition And Health Products market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Nutrition And Health Products Market on the basis of Types are:

Nutrition Products

Health Products

On The basis Of Application, the Global Nutrition And Health Products Market is

Health People

Sub-health People

Unhealthy People

Regions Are covered By Nutrition And Health Products Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

