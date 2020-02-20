Non-Woven Abrasive Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The Non-Woven Abrasive Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Non-Woven Abrasive Market”

Top Companies in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market:

3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Hermes Abrasives, Dewalt, Arc Abrasives, Mirka, Sia Abrasives, Klingspor, Nihon Kenshi, Osborn, Walter Surface Technologies, Sait Abrasivi, United Star Abrasives, Nca(Noritake), Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products, Kure Grinding Wheel, Valgro-Fynex, Venger-Abrasives, Kanai Juyo Kogyo, Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives, Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst,And Others.

The global non-woven abrasives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Market Insight

Non-woven abrasives material is made from open nylon fiber web with abrasive grain bonded to it. These abrasives are made up of carbides, aluminum oxide, and zirconia. Non-woven abrasives are used for commercial purposes, including polishing of surfaces, honing, buffing, and sanding. These abrasives have many advantages such as water resistance, greater resilience, more comfort, and non-rusting. They are also used in the cookware, aerospace, construction, automotive, and medical industries.

Increasing demand from major end uses such as building & construction, textile, transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, and others are the major factors for the growth of the non-woven abrasives market across the globe. Furthermore, the increase in global industrial production driven by emerging economies boosts the growth of the market. Growing disposable income in developing countries coupled with increasing industrial and manufacturing activities under Central Governments such as ‘Make in India’ initiative also fuels the market growth. However, fluctuation in crude oil prices affects the resin prices that in turn, affect the prices of non-woven abrasives. This is the major factor in restraining market growth. Furthermore, the rise in the application of non-woven abrasives in the transportation industry creates an opportunity for the growth of the non-woven abrasives market in the next few years.

The Non-Woven Abrasive market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Non-Woven Abrasive Market on the basis of Types are:

Non-Woven Rolls

Non-Woven Discs

Non-Woven Wheels

Non-Woven Belts

Non-Woven Flap Wheels

Hand Pads

On The basis Of Application, the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market is

Machinery

Electronic

Furniture

Automobile

Others

Regions Are covered By Non-Woven Abrasive Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

