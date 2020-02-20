Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Research Technology Outlook 2020-2026

The Infrared (IR) Cameras Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Infrared (IR) Cameras Market”

FLIR Systems, Inc., DRS Technologies Inc., Fluke Corporation, Axis Communications AB, Sofradir Group, Samsung Techwin, Seek Thermal, Inc, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd, Opgal, Infraredcameras, inc,And Others.

The IR camera market was valued at USD 6.10 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.91 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period (2020 – 2026)

With increasing demand for advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) in future and investments in autonomous cars, IR cameras are expected to witness a significant adoption in vehicles.

The demand for surveillance has increased across various applications, such as military and defense, energy, and commercial spaces (such as banks) etc. With energy usage becoming a crucial part of the global strategy to manage natural resources, solar energy is gaining prominence. As solar power is becoming increasingly popular and solar panels are a costly and vulnerable commodity, good security is a must.

IR imaging has shown to be a better tool for the quantitative measurement of temperature than single spot infrared thermometers. However, these cameras can encounter errors in acquiring accurate temperature measurements in the presence of other environmental heat sources.

Asia-Pacific offers potential growth opportunities due to the rise in technology penetration, high defense spending, and presence of a large number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

An infrared camera is a non-contact device that detects infrared energy (heat) and converts it into an electronic signal, which is then processed to produce a thermal image on a video monitor and perform temperature calculations.

This report segments the global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market on the basis of Types are:

Cooled

Uncooled

On The basis Of Application, the Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market is

Consumer Electronics

Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Medical

Firefighting

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

